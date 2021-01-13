Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano retires from football

INDIANAPOLIS — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano announced his retirement on Tuesday.
In a statement, Pagano said in part after thanking the Bears organization:
"Also, many thanks to the Irsay family and the Colts organization. I am forever grateful to that community and to the support they have always given me both on and off the field. I'd also like to thank all the coaches, players and staff throughout my career. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude."
Pagano, 60, spent six seasons as head coach of the Colts. He joined the Bears as a defensive coordinator in 2019.
The Colts on Wednesday tweeted its congratulations to Pagano.