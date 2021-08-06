x
Eli Manning asking for some credit in Peyton earning a spot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Eli talks about Peyton's 539 touchdowns he threw, and that it wouldn't have been possible without his assistance as a kid.
CANTON, Ohio — When Peyton Manning dons his gold jacket and is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, brother Eli wants everyone to know he played a big part in that.

In a video posted by the NFL, Eli says he is excited to hear his brother's speech. 

"The fact that I had to go outside in New Orleans, from the ages of when I was 10 to 14, in the summer, on our front street, wearing a sweatshirt filled with pillows up and down my sleeves and chest," Eli remembers. "So I could catch passes from you and wouldn't come in totally bruised and in pain for days after all those times. If that is not mentioned in your speech and I am not personally thanked for that...I am going to be a little disappointed."

Eli goes on to talk about Peyton's 539 touchdowns he threw, and that it wouldn't have been possible without his assistance as a kid.

Eli then cracks a smile and tells his brother congratulations saying no one deserves it more.

