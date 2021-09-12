x
Indianapolis Colts

Efficient Wilson leads Seahawks past Colts 28-16 in opener

Indianapolis lost its eighth straight opener and its fifth in a row with a different quarterback.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs off the field following a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS — Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Seattle clamped down in the second half to give the Seahawks a 28-16 season-opening victory at Indianapolis. 

Wilson had a perfect passer rating in the first half and finished 18 of 23 with 254 yards and four scores, taking his first snaps for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Indianapolis lost its eighth straight opener and its fifth in a row with a different quarterback. 

Carson Wentz was 25 of 38 with 251 yards and was sacked three times in his Colts debut.

Indianapolis takes on Seattle in season opener

1 / 30
AP
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) locks arms with teammates as the American flag is pulled across the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

