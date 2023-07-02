Freeney, Wayne come up short in Hall of Fame balloting

The Indianapolis Colts legends will have to wait another year for a shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Colts legends will have to wait until next year for the Hall of Fame.

Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne were not among those selected as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Among those selected were Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis - who were both eligible for the first time - DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber, along with senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, and coaching candidate Don Coryell.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Wayne had 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns as a player from 2001 to 2014 — all for the Colts. This was his fourth straight year as a finalist for induction into the Hall.

He was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018. He is currently a member of the Colts' coaching staff.

Wayne, who tweeted before the announcement that he was going to celebrate no matter the outcome of the vote, turned to humor with a Randy "Macho Man" Savage GIF to express his emotions while watching the NFL Honors show.

Freeney, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, spent most of his 16-year career in Indianapolis, where his speed off the edge and dominant spin move led to 125 1/2 career sacks. He anchored a defense that complemented a high-powered offense led by Peyton Manning and helped the Colts win the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.