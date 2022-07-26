Colts linebacker Darius Leonard wants to go by middle name, Shaquille, moving forward

Leonard underwent back surgery in the offseason, and the Colts announced he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on July 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard, aka "The Maniac," is looking to make a change in 2022.

After being known professionally as Darius since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Leonard said at training camp on Tuesday that he would like to go by his middle name, Shaquille, moving forward.

The All-Pro linebacker, who's heading into his fifth year in the NFL, has gone by Shaquille in his personal life for many years. He told media members at training camp that he's gone with Darius since that's what he was given as a rookie, but he'd prefer to go by his middle name – or Shaq, a shortened version – from now on.

One thing about Darius Leonard—he doesn’t like being called Darius. Now he’s just being a little more vocal about it.



So heading into year 5, he’s asked people use his middle name, Shaquille. Shaq works too. It’s what many closest to him call him. #Colts https://t.co/QRUZezdH5M — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) July 26, 2022

