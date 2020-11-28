The team put RB Jonathon Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and center Kelly was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will play Tennessee Sunday without running back Jonathan Taylor and center Ryan Kelly.

The team announced Taylor was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and Kelly was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was also downgrade to questionable against Tennessee.

The Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements in corresponding moves.

The team also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve List.

Taylor has played in all 10 games of his rookie season, making eight starts. He has carried the ball 135 times, gaining 518 yards and scored four touchdowns. He has also caught 26 passes for 227 yards.

The Indianapolis Colts climbed into a tie for the AFC South lead by beating Tennessee on its home field earlier this month.

Both teams rallied from double-digit deficits to win in overtime last week. The Colts have won two straight and four of their last five games on the strength of the league's No. 2 defense and the improved play of quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Colts defense will likely be playing without starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Rivers was limited in practice Friday by a toe injured against Green Bay on Sunday, and is listed as questionable for the Tennessee game.