Colts-Vikings game blog: Colts add safety, FGs to go up 15-3 at halftime

Follow the Colts in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.

INDIANAPOLIS — 2:30 p.m. Rodrigo Blankenship added a 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Colts on top 15-3 heading into the locker room for halftime. The kick was set up by a turnover when Khari Willis picked off a Kirk Cousins pass - the second Colts pick of the half.

2:16 p.m. After the safety, the Colts took Minnesota's kick and drove into field goal range for rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. His 28-yard kick capped a 58-yard drive to put the Colts up 12-3 with just over a minute to go in the first half.

2:10 p.m. The Colts defense adds a safety to make the score 9-3. DeForest Buckner sacked Minnesota's Kirk Cousins in the end zone.

1:55 p.m. Rookie Jonathan Taylor scored on a 5-yard run to put the Colts on top of the Vikings 7-3 in the 2nd quarter.

1:20 p.m. The Vikings scored first on a 21 yard field goal by Dan Bailey. The visitors drove 75 yards in 13 plays before the Colts defense stiffened in the red zone.

12:30 p.m. Colts inactive players for today's game:

QB Jacob Eason

CB Rock Ya-sin

LB E.J. Speed

DT Eli Ankou

TE Jack Doyle

WR Dezmon Patmon