Colts unveil new menu items for 2021 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Centerplate unveiled new food and beverage items for fans to enjoy at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of the main changes is that HotBox is now the official pizza of the Colts.

“We spend a great deal of time in the offseason brainstorming the best ways to enhance the gameday experience. An expanding and compelling array of food and beverage offerings is a key aspect of that,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “We are excited to highlight the vibrant Indianapolis culinary culture at our games, all while adding new options to a menu that already is one of the best in football.”

New General Concourse Items

Buffalo Chicken Totchos: crispy fired tater tots topped with creamy queso cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, green onions and buffalo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Basket: Flame Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Bacon Slices, Ranch Dressing, Tomato and Lettuce served on a Whole Wheat Bun

Veggie Chicken Tenders: Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders served with choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce

Colts Kids Meal: Kayem Hot Dog, Apple Slices, String Cheese, Colts Arm Band and Mascot Blue Souvenir Soft Drink

New Craft Cocktails

Blue Crew Shaker: Oliver blueberry moscato, blueberry puree, pineapple juice and lemonade, garnished with fresh pineapple and blueberries

Horseshoe Mule: Crown Royal, ginger beer and club soda, lime wedge garnish

Blue Crush: GameDay Vodka, Sour Mix topped with a splash of Sprite, lemon wedge garnish

Loaded Bloody Mary: GameDay Vodka and Bloody Mary, served with a skewer of blackened thick cut bacon, stuffed olive, pepperoncini, gherkin pickle, lemon, lime and topped with celery salt

New Suite Items

Pork Belly Corn Fritters: diced crispy pork belly, served with Indiana whiskey honey mustard sauce on a bed of Kohlrabi slaw

Steak and Blue Sliders: Black pepper sirloin strip steak, grilled and topped with stilton flan and red onion jam

Colts Club Sandwich: Carved turkey, crisp prosciutto, locally made apple butter, creamy brie cheese and oven roasted tomatoes on ciabatta

Tuna Nicoise Salad: Baby greens, seared yellowfin tuna, hardboiled egg, cucumber, blanched green beans, boiled fingerling potatoes and kalamata olives with balsamic glaze, sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper

Hoosier Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy breaded chicken topped with fried green tomato and a sharp cheddar pimento spread, served chilled on a freshly baked brioche bun

Spicy Fried Cauliflower Wings: fried and served with smoked chili ranch sauce

New Local Suppliers (available in the suites)

Featured Matchup Specials

These items will be available in the Faegre Drinker and West Club Lounges on street level

September 12: Seattle Seahawks

From the heart of Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market

Famed Beecher’s Mac and Cheese with a choice of Indiana Pork Belly or Lobster

September 19: Los Angeles Rams

Inspired by the home of the Original French Dip Sandwich

Roasted Pork French Dip: French Roll filled with thinly sliced roasted Indiana Pork, topped with smoked gouda cheese and smoky cognac au jus, served with sweet potato salad

October 12: Houston Texans

Texas BBQ with Indiana Flair

Indiana pork burnt ends sandwich on a brioche bun layered with creamy cole slaw, horseradish pickles and drizzled with a Sun King Cream Ale BBQ Sauce

October 31: Tennessee Titans

And ode to the Music City and the home of the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Housemade chicken tenders tossed in a housemade hot sauce, topped with bread and butter pickles and drizzled with creamy ranch, served on a double split bun

November 4: New York Jets

A New York Classic to the heart of Hoosier Hospitality

Hot pastrami, gruyere cheese and dijon mustard, served on Marble Rye Bread, served with housemade kettle chips

November 14: Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida-inspired, and infused with the tradition of our Indiana Pork

Indiana Cubano Sandwich: Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles, served with a side of housemade plantain chips

November 28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From the Florida coastline to the heartland

Crab cakes on a bed of Indiana coleslaw, drizzled with St. Elmo’s remoulade sauce

December 18 or 19: New England Patriots

A New England tradition, this will warm you up on a cold Midwestern Sunday afternoon

Fresh baked bread bowl, filled with a Creamy New England Clam Chowder, topped with bacon lardons and fresh chives

January 2: Las Vegas Raiders

We won’t tell your New Year’s resolution about this Vegas-inspired Double Down Dog