Indianapolis Colts

Colts unveil new menu items for 2021 season

One of the main changes is that HotBox is now the official pizza of the Colts.
Credit: WTHR
Fans at Indianapolis Colts games will see big changes at the concession stands this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Centerplate unveiled new food and beverage items for fans to enjoy at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of the main changes is that HotBox is now the official pizza of the Colts.

“We spend a great deal of time in the offseason brainstorming the best ways to enhance the gameday experience. An expanding and compelling array of food and beverage offerings is a key aspect of that,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “We are excited to highlight the vibrant Indianapolis culinary culture at our games, all while adding new options to a menu that already is one of the best in football.”

New General Concourse Items 

  • Buffalo Chicken Totchos: crispy fired tater tots topped with creamy queso cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, green onions and buffalo Sauce
  • Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Basket: Flame Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Bacon Slices, Ranch Dressing, Tomato and Lettuce served on a Whole Wheat Bun
  • Veggie Chicken Tenders: Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders served with choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce
  • Colts Kids Meal: Kayem Hot Dog, Apple Slices, String Cheese, Colts Arm Band and Mascot Blue Souvenir Soft Drink

 New Craft Cocktails 

  • Blue Crew Shaker: Oliver blueberry moscato, blueberry puree, pineapple juice and lemonade, garnished with fresh pineapple and blueberries
  • Horseshoe Mule: Crown Royal, ginger beer and club soda, lime wedge garnish
  • Blue Crush: GameDay Vodka, Sour Mix topped with a splash of Sprite, lemon wedge garnish
  • Loaded Bloody Mary: GameDay Vodka and Bloody Mary, served with a skewer of blackened thick cut bacon, stuffed olive, pepperoncini, gherkin pickle, lemon, lime and topped with celery salt

New Suite Items

  • Pork Belly Corn Fritters: diced crispy pork belly, served with Indiana whiskey honey mustard sauce on a bed of Kohlrabi slaw
  • Steak and Blue Sliders: Black pepper sirloin strip steak, grilled and topped with stilton flan and red onion jam
  • Colts Club Sandwich: Carved turkey, crisp prosciutto, locally made apple butter, creamy brie cheese and oven roasted tomatoes on ciabatta
  • Tuna Nicoise Salad: Baby greens, seared yellowfin tuna, hardboiled egg, cucumber, blanched green beans, boiled fingerling potatoes and kalamata olives with balsamic glaze, sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper
  • Hoosier Fried Chicken Sandwich: Crispy breaded chicken topped with fried green tomato and a sharp cheddar pimento spread, served chilled on a freshly baked brioche bun
  • Spicy Fried Cauliflower Wings: fried and served with smoked chili ranch sauce

New Local Suppliers (available in the suites) 

  • My Sugar Pie – a downtown Zionsville staple for delicious handmade pies
  • Newfangled Confections and Best Chocolate in Town – a contemporary return to blast-from-the-past candies with a dash of love and nostalgia, from the heart of Indianapolis.
  • Nicey Treat – Indianapolis' coolest treat, ranked the #1 ice cream shop in Indiana by Travel & Leisure
  • The Flying Cupcake – born in Carmel, with 5 locations now; one of Buzzfeed’s “25 Sweet Cupcake Shops to Eat In Before You Die”
  • Ghyslain Boutique – from Quebec to Union City; since 1998, connoisseurs of gourmet chocolate, macarons, breads and fine French pastries
  • Cute as a Button Cookies – custom cookies from the heart of Carmel
  • Gallery Pastry Shop – a unique shop in Indy focused on European pastry and plated desserts
  • Just Pop In! – an Indianapolis-based, award-winning gourmet popcorn company
  • Fair Oak Farms – recognized as the #1 agritourism destination in the Midwest, this farmland in Northwest Indiana will provide cheeses for gamedays
  • Jacobs & Brichford – grass-fed, farmstead grown raw milk cheese from a family-run farm in the Whitewater River Valley of Southeast Indiana
  • Garwood Farms – farm-fresh produce from just west of La Porte, Indiana
  • Mouzin Brothers – family owned farm since 1935 in southern Indiana

Featured Matchup Specials 

These items will be available in the Faegre Drinker and West Club Lounges on street level

September 12: Seattle Seahawks

From the heart of Seattles historic Pike Place Market

Famed Beecher’s Mac and Cheese with a choice of Indiana Pork Belly or Lobster

September 19: Los Angeles Rams

Inspired by the home of the Original French Dip Sandwich

Roasted Pork French Dip: French Roll filled with thinly sliced roasted Indiana Pork, topped with smoked gouda cheese and smoky cognac au jus, served with sweet potato salad

October 12: Houston Texans

Texas BBQ with Indiana Flair

Indiana pork burnt ends sandwich on a brioche bun layered with creamy cole slaw, horseradish pickles and drizzled with a Sun King Cream Ale BBQ Sauce

October 31: Tennessee Titans

And ode to the Music City and the home of the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Housemade chicken tenders tossed in a housemade hot sauce, topped with bread and butter pickles and drizzled with creamy ranch, served on a double split bun

November 4: New York Jets

A New York Classic to the heart of Hoosier Hospitality

Hot pastrami, gruyere cheese and dijon mustard, served on Marble Rye Bread, served with housemade kettle chips

November 14: Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida-inspired, and infused with the tradition of our Indiana Pork 

Indiana Cubano Sandwich: Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles, served with a side of housemade plantain chips

November 28: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From the Florida coastline to the heartland

Crab cakes on a bed of Indiana coleslaw, drizzled with St. Elmo’s remoulade sauce

December 18 or 19: New England Patriots

A New England tradition, this will warm you up on a cold Midwestern Sunday afternoon

Fresh baked bread bowl, filled with a Creamy New England Clam Chowder, topped with bacon lardons and fresh chives

January 2: Las Vegas Raiders

We wont tell your New Years resolution about this Vegas-inspired Double Down Dog

Foot long bun filled with a bacon wrapped jumbo hot dog, with a choice of beef chili, cheddar cheese and crumbled hot Cheetos® or BBQ pulled pork, monterey jack cheese sauce and crispy onion strings

