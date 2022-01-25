Colts to provide funding, training resources to 10 Indiana football programs

The schools will get access to new coaching education, player development and fundraising resources.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with the NFL Foundation and nonprofit initiative True Impact Football, are sponsoring 10 under-resourced Indiana high school football programs.

The following programs will get access to new coaching education, player development and fundraising resources:

Anderson High School

Caston Jr.-Sr. High School (Rochester)

Crispus Attucks High School (Indianapolis)

Decatur Central High School (Indianapolis)

George Washington Community High School (Indianapolis)

Seymour High School

Southport High School

Speedway High School

Washington High School (South Bend)

Winamac High School

"We are proud to be a part of this effort to address the challenges under-resourced football programs in Indiana face," said Mike Prior, commissioner of Colts Youth Football. "We hope these funds will grow these football programs, as well as provide new resources for our student-athletes and coaches to help make the game more fun, safe, and accessible."

Each school will get unlimited access to free resources from True Impact Football's partners, including Glazier Clinics coaching clinics nationwide and its online coach learning platform; Lead 'Em Up leadership and team captain's courses; and fundraising tools through Booster Club Academy.

Each program can also include its local youth football programs, such as elementary or middle school teams, in these activities.