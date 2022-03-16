Colts trade Rock Ya-Sin to Raiders for Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts traded cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue has 87 starts in 95 career games with the Raiders, Ravens, Vikings and Jaguars. He has compiled 173 tackles (145 solo), 57 tackles for loss, 55.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 20 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ya-Sin had been with the Colts since 2019 and had 30 starts in 41 career games. As a Colt, he totaled 136 tackles (115 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two special teams stops.

On Tuesday the team signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension. That extension and this latest trade are just the tip of the decision-making iceberg for the Colts.

Now that the Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, general manager Chris Ballard finds himself in the quarterback market — again — and flush with salary cap room to make a splashy move.

And, Ballard also has other priorities. The team has a long list of free agents, including LT Eric Fisher and RG Mark Glowinski, that he may be seeking replacements for.