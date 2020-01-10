Colts to allow 12,500 fans at Bengals game; tickets on sale Friday

The attendance number for the Bengals game was determined along with the Marion County Public Health Department.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Oct. 18 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Normal capacity for Colts homes games at the stadium is 63,000.

Season ticket holders, players and team partners will get the first crack at tickets. But single-game tickets for the game, starting at $48, will go on sale to the general public at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com beginning Fri., Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold in “pods” for physical distancing. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

