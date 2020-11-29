Colts-Titans game blog: Colts playing shorthanded in rematch

Follow the action as the Colts host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown.

INDIANAPOLIS — 10:30 a.m. - Injuries and COVID-19 protocols will leave the Colts missing key pieces of their offense and defense today.

The league's second-best defense will be playing without its top run stopper in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The team announced Saturday that running back Jonathan Taylor was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and center Ryan Kelly was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game.

Starting quarterback Philip Rivers was limited in practice Friday by a toe injured against Green Bay last Sunday, and is listed as questionable for the Tennessee game.

The Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements in corresponding moves.

The team also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve List.