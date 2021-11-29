Colts tickets to final 2 home games on limited-time sale with no fees

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are offering a Cyber Monday deal on tickets to the last two home games of the season. The 12-hour ticket special began at 10 a.m. and eliminates fees on ticket purchases. The deal ends Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m.
The final two home games include:
- A Saturday night primetime clash with the New England Patriots (Dec. 18)
- Fan Appreciation Game against the Las Vegas Raiders (Jan. 2)
The limited number of tickets are available at Colts.com/nofee.
The Colts are 6-6 on the season, placing them second in the AFC South behind the 8-4 Titans. The Colts are increasingly a longshot for any playoff potential.
The team needed to take down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday to increase their playoff chances, but fell 38-31. Five turnovers, four in the second half, and abandoning their run-first approach proved too much to overcome against the defending Super Bowl champions.