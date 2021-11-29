Colts tickets to final 2 home games on limited-time sale with no fees

The 12-hour ticket special began at 10 a.m. Monday and eliminates fees on ticket purchases.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are offering a Cyber Monday deal on tickets to the last two home games of the season. The 12-hour ticket special began at 10 a.m. and eliminates fees on ticket purchases. The deal ends Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m.

The final two home games include:

A Saturday night primetime clash with the New England Patriots (Dec. 18)

Fan Appreciation Game against the Las Vegas Raiders (Jan. 2)

The limited number of tickets are available at Colts.com/nofee.

The Colts are 6-6 on the season, placing them second in the AFC South behind the 8-4 Titans. The Colts are increasingly a longshot for any playoff potential.