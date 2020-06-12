Colts-Texans live game blog: Texans come back to tie it 7-7

Follow the game action in our 13Sports Game Blog as the Colts visit the Titans in Houston.

HOUSTON — The 7-4 Indianapolis Colts have a big division showdown today against the 4-7 Houston Texans. The Houston Texans lost their top cornerback and receiver to drug suspensions this week.

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Titans, but have won four of six and rank fifth in the league in total defense.

1:20 p.m. Watson keeps it and takes it in for a touchdown. The game is all tied up 7-7.

1:19 p.m. Watson avoids another sack and hits Keke Coutee for a 64-yard pass.

Just when you think you've got Deshaun Watson wrapped up, he does this



1:17 p.m. DeForest Buckner sacks Deshaun Watson for a big loss.

1:14 p.m. Rivers again to T.Y Hilton who takes it in for a touchdown.

1:12 p.m. Rivers is already making history.

Quite the accomplishment for Philip Rivers

1:08 p.m. Another first down with a short throw to Jack Doyle.

1:07 p.m. Colts push the pile for some extra yards.

1:07 p.m. Rivers hits T.Y. Hilton for a first down.

1:06 p.m. A short return by Nyheim Hines takes it to the 33.

1:05 p.m. Good pressure from the Colts defense held the Texans to a 3 and out.

1:03 p.m. We're underway as the Texans will start at their own 24 yard line.

1:00 p.m. So many great causes being represented today.

12:33 p.m. It's good to see DeForest Buckner back out there.

11:30 a.m. Colts inactive players for today's game include offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo and punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

The Houston Texans will be without Quarterback Josh McCown and Wide Receiver Isaiah Coulter.

11:28 a.m. Check out all of the #MyCauseMyCleats in today's game.