x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indianapolis Colts

Colts-Texans live game blog: Texans come back to tie it 7-7

Follow the game action in our 13Sports Game Blog as the Colts visit the Titans in Houston.
Credit: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — The 7-4 Indianapolis Colts have a big division showdown today against the 4-7 Houston Texans. The Houston Texans lost their top cornerback and receiver to drug suspensions this week. 

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Titans, but have won four of six and rank fifth in the league in total defense.

Follow the game action in our 13Sports Game Blog.

1:20 p.m. Watson keeps it and takes it in for a touchdown. The game is all tied up 7-7.

1:19 p.m. Watson avoids another sack and hits Keke Coutee for a 64-yard pass.

1:17 p.m. DeForest Buckner sacks Deshaun Watson for a big loss.

1:14 p.m. Rivers again to T.Y Hilton who takes it in for a touchdown.

1:12 p.m. Rivers is already making history.

1:08 p.m. Another first down with a short throw to Jack Doyle.

1:07 p.m. Colts push the pile for some extra yards.

1:07 p.m. Rivers hits T.Y. Hilton for a first down.

1:06 p.m. A short return by Nyheim Hines takes it to the 33.

1:05 p.m. Good pressure from the Colts defense held the Texans to a 3 and out.

1:03 p.m. We're underway as the Texans will start at their own 24 yard line.

1:00 p.m. So many great causes being represented today.

12:33 p.m. It's good to see DeForest Buckner back out there.

11:30 a.m. Colts inactive players for today's game include offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo and punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

The Houston Texans will be without Quarterback Josh McCown and Wide Receiver Isaiah Coulter.

11:28 a.m. Check out all of the #MyCauseMyCleats in today's game.