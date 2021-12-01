Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo announces retirement

The Colts drafted Castonzo in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played all 10 seasons with Colts and started all 144 regular season games he appeared in.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement.

The Colts drafted Castonzo in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played all 10 seasons with Colts and started all 144 regular season games he appeared in, as well as eight playoff games.

"From day one, I knew he would be a special player. Anthony has a brilliant mind and he was a technician both on the field and in film study. He is a tremendous leader who put as much energy in making his teammates better as he did improving his own game," said Colts head coach Frank Reich. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to watch him grow as a professional from the start of his career to the end. I wish him the best in his post-football career."

Castonzo started 12 games in the 2020 season and was part of an offensive line that tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed with 21.

Castonzo was part of 1,090 offensive snaps in 2014, which led all NFL players that year.

The Colts released the following statement from Castonzo:

“As a kid, it was my dream to play in the NFL. I played my first full season of tackle football in second grade. Now I have played my last. As I sit here now, after a 10 year NFL career, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and sacrifice that allowed me to evolve that dream into a goal, and ultimately into a reality unlike anything I could have even imagined.

More than anything, I want to thank everyone who supported me along the way, especially those who believed in me during times when I did not believe in myself. So thank you to the GMs who believed in me. Thank you to all the coaches who have taught me so much in my 25 total years of football. Thank you to the fans who are so dedicated to the game we all love. Thank you to my teammates who have become friends and those who I now call brothers. Thank you to all the strength coaches, trainers, and medical staff who gave me the blueprint to build (and sometimes rebuild) myself into the best player I could be. Thanks to all the support staff who helped make my daily work experience a joyous one. And thank you to my family who is every one of these things and so much more.

I was fortunate to have been drafted by the Colts ten years ago. I was even more fortunate to spend my entire career here in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts is a special organization with special ownership who fill the organization with special people at every level. I truly believe this is the best organization in all of sports. I am lucky to have been able to call myself a Colt for the past ten years and will consider myself a Colt for the rest of my life.