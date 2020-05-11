Colts staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Colts organization said the unidentified staff member has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Colts organization said the unidentified staff member has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors.

Thursday's scheduled practice will go on at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility.

The Colts (5-2) are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) Sunday, Nov. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.