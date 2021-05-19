Colts sign 2 more draft picks as voluntary work continues

The team committed to tight end Kylen Granson and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed two more draft picks on Wednesday. The team committed to tight end Kylen Granson and quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Both deals will be for four seasons.

The Colts have now signed all seven selections from this year's draft as the first week of voluntary workouts nears its conclusion.

Granson was a fourth-round pick, No. 127 overall. Ehlinger was taken in the sixth round, No. 218 overall. Ehlinger received tragic news May 6 when his younger brother Jake, a linebacker at the University of Texas, was found dead off campus. He was 20 years old.

The Colts already signed draft picks including defensive end Kwity Paye, who was taken with the 21st pick overall, and second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, a defensive end from Vanderbilt. The Colts also inked deals with Florida safety Shawn Davis, the team's fifth-round pick, Charleston wide receiver Mike Strachan and Penn State guard Will Fries, who were both taken in the seventh round.

The Colts have also signed five undrafted free agents, including wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, linebackers Anthony Butler and Isaiah Kaufusi and running back Deon Jackson.