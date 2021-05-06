Colts sign 10 rookies to contracts, including five draft picks

First-round pick Kwity Paye headlined the signings announced by the team Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed several rookie players to contracts Thursday, including their top two draft picks.

Five of the team's seven draft picks signed deals, led by defensive end Kwity Paye, who was taken with the 21st pick overall last Thursday. Second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, a defensive end from Vanderbilt, also agreed to terms.

Paye, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten performer, recorded 100 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 38 games while at Michigan. Odeyingbo had similar numbers for the Commodores, amassing 125 tackles, including 31 for loss and 12 sacks in 44 games. Both defenders received second-team all-conference honors last season, Paye in the Big Ten, Odeyingbo in the SEC.

The Colts also inked deals with Florida safety Shawn Davis, the team's fifth-round pick, Charleston wide receiver Mike Strachan and Penn State guard Will Fries, who were both taken in the seventh round.

SMU tight end Kylen Granson and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, taken in the fourth and sixth round, respectively, have yet to sign.

Ehlinger received tragic news Thursday when his younger brother Jake, a linebacker at the University of Texas, was found dead off campus. He was 20 years old.

The Colts also announced the signings of five undrafted free agents Thursday, including wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, linebackers Anthony Butler and Isaiah Kaufusi and running back Deon Jackson.