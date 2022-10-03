Colts' Leonard wont play Thursday due to concussion; Taylor could play, according to ESPN

Leonard made his first appearance Sunday since undergoing back surgery in June but left in the second quarter after colliding with a teammate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play in Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos after he took a hit Sunday that caused him to suffer a concussion, according to a report.

13Sports director Dave Calabro broke the news on Monday, saying that Leonard was out due to concussion protocol.

Leonard made his first appearance Sunday since undergoing back surgery in June but left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his teammates on a Tennessee touchdown. The Titans went on to win the game 24-17.

Leonard stayed on the ground for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room, where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles.

Shaq Leonard will not play Thursday… Concussion protocol. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 3, 2022

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was also injured Sunday, leaving late in the game with an injured ankle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tests on Taylor's ankle were negative, and he a chance to play in Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Tests on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative and he has a chance to play Thursday night vs. Denver, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Leonard missed all of the Colts' off-season activities with an ankle injury that bothered him since his rookie season. He had back surgery to alleviate the ankle pain.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and the Colts' first three regular-season games, even though he was a full participant at practice most of September.

Before Sunday's game, Leonard has had 538 tackles, the third most in the NFL since 2018, and 17 forced fumbles since 2018, second behind only Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (21).