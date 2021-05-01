Colts select SMU tight end Kylen Granson with 127th overall pick in NFL Draft

During his college career, Kylen Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns. He was a First-Team All-AAC selection in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have taken tight end Kylen Granson with their fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft. The pick comes after the Colts spent the off-season looking for a versatile tight end who can make big plays in the passing game.

"They [the Colts] definitely acknowledged my versatility as far as my pass-catching ability and being able to create big plays after I catch the ball and get it in my hands," Granson said after being picked. "I’m really excited they saw that and decided to pick me.”

Granson is an Austin, Texas, native who recorded 129 receptions for 1,879 yards and 16 touchdowns during his career at Rice University from 2016-2017 and Southern Methodist University from 2019-2020.

As a senior at SMU, Granson led the team in receiving touchdowns. He also holds SMU's school record for the most career receiving touchdowns by a tight end.

Granson finished his career at SMU with 78 receptions, the second most recorded at the university. In 2020, Granson earned First Team All-AAC honors and was named to Dave Campbell's All-Texas College Second Team.

During the pre-draft process, Granson said he got familiar with the Colts' offense by watching Jack Doyle.

"I like the way he moves, the way he moves as a tight end," Granson said. “... he is a really good pass – he has good hands and he’s able to create separation. Granted, he’s not the same skill set as me, but he still gets down the field and he’s able to make catches, and he’s also a good blocking tight end as well.”

Now that Granson has been brought in, he's excited to get started.

In an interview, Granson said he's comfortable being the down-the-field threat and if he needs to block, he says he's ready to take action wherever he's needed.

"It doesn’t matter if I’m blocking or if I’m running, I’m more than willing to block but I will acknowledge that I’m a fast tight end as far as that goes and I can create mismatches down the field," Granson said. "If that’s how they want to use me, then I’ll definitely use that.”

