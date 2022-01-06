Colts place safety Andrew Sendejo on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Colts (9-7) would clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday against the Jaguars (2-14).

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed safety Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's final regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is unclear if he tested positive or came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Sendejo has not played since the Colts' 27-17 victory against the New England Patriots on Dec. 19, after colliding with Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry during the fourth quarter. Both players were helped off the field after the hit. Sendejo had been in the NFL's concussion protocol since the hit.

The Colts (9-7) will clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Jaguars (2-14), which is the only team in the league with two wins or less. However, the Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.