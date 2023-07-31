Colts running back Zack Moss out with broken arm; QB Anthony Richardson misses practice after nose procedure

Moss is on a six-week timeline to get back on the field.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts running back problems are growing.

The man running with the starters in Jonathan Taylor's absence, Zack Moss, is now out with a broken arm.

The 25-year-old left practice Monday holding his right wrist/arm area.

It was confirmed that Moss broke his arm and is on a six-week timeline to get back on the field.

It comes as Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade. Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ, has been seeking a contract extension before his rookie contract expires at the end of this season and he's been one of several running backs to publicly air their grievances throughout the offseason.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Monday’s practice and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery.

Before practice, team officials announced the former Florida star had a procedure to correct his nasal septum. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Indy was expected to hold its first practice in full pads Monday. But Richardson, who started only one full season with his home state Gators, was not available.