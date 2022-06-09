Lucas Oil Stadium PA announcer replaced by Colts

Mike Jansen has been the stadium voice of the Indianapolis Colts since he won a competition for the job in 1998.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in 24 years, you'll hear a different voice over the loudspeakers at an Indianapolis Colts home game.

Longtime public address announcer Mike Jansen tweeted Tuesday that he was being replaced as the voice of the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"All good things must come to an end. I was just notified by the Colts they are moving on to another stadium voice. It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way," he wrote.

"All good things must come to an end". I was just notified by the Colts they are moving on to another stadium voice. It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way. pic.twitter.com/FeDw9tmUQ8 — Mike Jansen (@coltsstadiumpa) September 6, 2022

Jansen has been the public address announcer since 1998 when he won a competition for the job.

The Colts named team writer and podcast host JJ Stankevitz as Jansen's replacement for this season.