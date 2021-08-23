Colts release 2021 'Friday Night Football Tour'

The Colts will also be making a $1,000 donation to the home team's athletic department.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be back out celebrating high school football at games across the state this fall.

For eight weeks, the Colts organization will show up to games with inflatables, Friday Night Football Tour rally towel giveaways, games, a chance to register to win Colts prizes and appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders.

Here is the full schedule of games:

Aug. 27: Franklin @ Mt. Vernon

Sept. 3: Greenwood @ Martinsville

Sept. 10: Sullivan @ North Putnam

Sept. 17: Scecina @ Heritage Christian

Sept. 24: Richmond @ Logansport

Oct. 1: Franklin @ Plainfield

Oct. 8: Peru @ Northfield

Oct. 15: Carroll @ Sheridan