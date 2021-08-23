x
Indianapolis Colts

Colts release 2021 'Friday Night Football Tour'

The Colts will also be making a $1,000 donation to the home team's athletic department.
Credit: AP
The Indianapolis Colts logo at mid field during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be back out celebrating high school football at games across the state this fall.

For eight weeks, the Colts organization will show up to games with inflatables, Friday Night Football Tour rally towel giveaways, games, a chance to register to win Colts prizes and appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders.

Here is the full schedule of games:

  • Aug. 27: Franklin @ Mt. Vernon
  • Sept. 3: Greenwood @ Martinsville
  • Sept. 10: Sullivan @ North Putnam
  • Sept. 17: Scecina @ Heritage Christian
  • Sept. 24: Richmond @ Logansport
  • Oct. 1: Franklin @ Plainfield
  • Oct. 8: Peru @ Northfield
  • Oct. 15: Carroll @ Sheridan

