COLTS BLOG: Colts lead Raiders 17-10

The Colts are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Follow along for live updates.

5 p.m. - The Colts start the drive on their 32-yard line after Isaiah Rodgers' 32-yard kickoff return.

Three plays later, Rivers throws a deep ball to TY Hilton, who is wide open. He scores his second touchdown on the day. Colts go up 17-14 after the extra point.

4:50 p.m. - Behind a few long passes from Derek Carr, the Raiders once again find the end zone. Their second touchdown puts them up 14-10 with 10:38 to go in the first half.

4:41 p.m. - The Colts start the drive on their own 27-yard line. TE Jack Doyle catches a long pass from Philip Rivers, taking them into Raiders territory.

Colts fail to convert on third and 12 and Ryan Allen comes out to punt. Allen punts to the Raiders' 6-yard line, and the Raiders return it to their own 17.

4:37 p.m. - Raiders QB Derek Carr connects with TE Foster Moreau and he runs it in for the touchdown. Raiders get on the board, trailing the colts 10-7.

4:30 p.m. - Castonzo returned to the game after leaving with a knee injury.

The Colts once again drive down to the red zone, and TY Hilton makes a catch in the end zone for the touchdown. The extra point is good, and the Colts go up 10-0 with just under 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.

4:20 p.m. - The Raiders go three-and-out on their opening series. After a 47-yard punt and a short return, the Colts will start on their own 28-yard line.

Castonzo is reportedly questionable to return with a knee injury.

4:15 p.m. - The Colts quickly get into the red zone after strong runs from RB Jonathan Taylor. Rodrigo Blankenship kicks a 25-yard field goal, putting the Colts up 3-0.

Castonzo left the field for the locker room during the opening drive.

RB Taylor racked up 42 yards on six carries on the first drive. He also caught one pass for 20 yards.

4:05 p.m. - The Raiders kick off first and the Colts will start their first possession on the 25-yeard line.

There's defensive pass interference on the first play — a pass to TE Trey Burton — and the Colts get their first first down of the day.

3:50 p.m. - The Indianapolis Colts are set to play the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Ready for a show. 🎟 pic.twitter.com/jpQfPMB4xk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 13, 2020