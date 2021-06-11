x
Carson Wentz expecting second child

The Colts quarterback announced the news on Twitter Friday.
Credit: Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' newest No. 2 is expecting baby No. 2.

Quarterback Carson Wentz announced he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

"'#2' should be fun," Wentz wrote in a Twitter post. "Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley's little sibling later this year."

The family posed in Colts No. 2 jerseys with "Dada," "Mama" and "Big Sis" on the back.

Wentz's first child, Hadley, was born April 27, 2020.

