Carson Wentz expecting second child

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' newest No. 2 is expecting baby No. 2.

"'#2' should be fun," Wentz wrote in a Twitter post. "Our fam is so excited and can’t wait to meet Hadley's little sibling later this year."

The family posed in Colts No. 2 jerseys with "Dada," "Mama" and "Big Sis" on the back.

“#2” should be fun 😎



Wentz's first child, Hadley, was born April 27, 2020.