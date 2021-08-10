Colts quarterback Carson Wentz back at practice after foot surgery

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is expected to be out for for five to twelve weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz returned to practice Tuesday after undergoing foot surgery. While Wentz was walking around out on the field, he did not practice with the team.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is expected to be out for for five to twelve weeks from his Aug. 2 surgery.

A five-week recovery would have Wentz ready for the first regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks. Twelve weeks would have him missing the first seven regular-season games, and returning Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Tennessee Titans.

The issue was announced after a practice when Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said the quarterback "felt a little twinge in his foot."

In Wentz's absence, Jacob Eason will step up as the starter. The team also has three other quarterbacks: Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton, and Brett Hundley.