Colts punter earns AFC honors

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's first win of the season Sunday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Sanchez punted the ball four times for 200 yards against the Dolphins, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line. He is now tied with Chris Gardocki and David Lee for the fourth-most games (9) with a 50.0+ punting yard average in franchise history.

Sanchez became the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season.

The Colts (1-3) travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (3-1) in Monday Night Football Oct. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.