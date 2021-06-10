x
Indianapolis Colts

Colts punter earns AFC honors

Rigoberto Sanchez was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Colts' first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
Credit: AP/Doug Murray
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) punts the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez was named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's first win of the season Sunday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Sanchez punted the ball four times for 200 yards against the Dolphins, two of which landed inside the 20-yard line. He is now tied with Chris Gardocki and David Lee for the fourth-most games (9) with a 50.0+ punting yard average in franchise history.

Sanchez became the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season.

The Colts (1-3) travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (3-1) in Monday Night Football Oct. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

