Colts promote QB coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have promoted quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator after former OC Nick Sirianni took a head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady has been with the Colts for three seasons. He started as an assistant quarterbacks coach, then was elevated to quarterbacks coach after the 2018 season.

In 2020, Brady worked with starting quarterback Philip Rivers, who completed 369 of 543 passes for 4,169 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rivers' completion percentage was the second-best mark in single-season franchise history and ranked eighth in the NFL. He also finished 10th in the NFL in passing yards in 2020 as he eclipsed 4,000 yards for the eighth time in his 17-year career.

Before joining the Colts, Brady spent 16 years in the Canadian Football League as both a player (from 2002-2008) and a coach (2009-2017). He was the offensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts for five seasons the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Montreal Alouettes for one season.