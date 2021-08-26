Colts place offensive linemen Nelson, Fisher on COVID-19 list

The offensive linemen, who are both recovering from injuries, will have to isolate for 5-10 days.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed two offensive linemen on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Eric Fisher were placed on the list Thursday, the team announced. There was no information provided about why the players were placed on the list, though NFL policy requires unvaccinated players who test positive to isolate for at least 10 days. Those players who are exposed to high-risk contacts must isolate for five days.

Nelson is out of action after having surgery on his foot in early August. He is expected to miss 5-12 weeks. Fisher is also rehabilitating from a January Achilles injury and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on July 25.