Colts place Marlon Mack on IR, sign another RB to practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts have placed running back Marlon Mack on the Injured Reserve list after suffering torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

To account for the loss, the team promoted wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the 53-man roster. He had been on the practice squad. The team also signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

The Colts drafted Fountain in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He spent his parts of his rookie season both on the practice squad and active roster. Then, in 2019, he was on the Injured Reserve list for the entirety of the season. He signed on to the Colts' practice squad Sept. 5.