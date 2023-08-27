Colts offensive lineman out for season, suffers broken ankle

Fans won't see Danny Pinter take the season after he got hurt in Thursday's preseason game, Head Coach Steichen confirmed.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts offensive lineman will now have to sit out for the rest of the year.

Fans won't see Danny Pinter take the season after getting hurt in Thursday's preseason game, Head Coach Steichen confirmed.

Pinter was carted off the field at Lincoln Financial Field against the Eagles with a broken ankle, that has now been designated as a season-ending injury.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards in leading the Colts to a 17-13 halftime lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Indianapolis went on to win the game 27-13.

The Colts' first-round draft pick played the entire first half, leading Indianapolis on touchdown drives of 75 and 52 yards, along with a 39-yard series that ended with a 41-yard field goal from Lucas Havrisik. Richardson was sacked once.

The rookie played with starting wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. Running backs Evan Hull and Deon Jackson each found the end zone in the first half.

Gardner Minshew took over under center in the third quarter, leading Indianapolis 75 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive of the second half. He found Kenyan Drake with an 8-yard touchdown pass to increase the Colts' lead to 24-13.

Havrisik later added a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 27-13.