Colts make Carson Wentz deal official

13News confirmed back in February that Wentz was coming to Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The worst kept secret in the NFL is now official. Quarterback Carson Wentz is coming to Indianapolis as part of a trade deal with Philadelphia. The Colts gave up a third round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

13News confirmed back in February that Wentz was coming to Indy. 13News also got exclusive video of Wentz's arrival.

“We’re excited to add Carson to our team and know he will contribute to the culture that we’ve established here,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “We believe that Carson’s relationship with Frank and his familiarity with our offensive staff made this the right move for our organization.”

Wentz, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team in 2018, will reunite with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator at the time.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Carson again and he will be a fantastic addition to this organization,” said Colts Head Coach Frank Reich. “I have the utmost respect for him as a competitor and his integrity as a man. Carson will bring great leadership to our locker room and will be an asset for the Colts both on the field and in our community.”

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In his second season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before his season ended abruptly with a torn ACL. The team continued his hot start and finished the season with a Super Bowl win behind starting quarterback Nick Foles.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON COLTS PODCAST: Apple // Audible // Player FM // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

After battling through injuries for much of his career, Wentz was the Eagles' starting QB for the first 12 games of the 2020 season before getting pulled for Jalen Hurts. In the 12 games he started, Wentz led the team to a 3-8-1 record and threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Philip Rivers, who led the Colts last season, announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the league, saying, "It's just time."