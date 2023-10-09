Jaguars up 7-0 over Colts in first quarter of home opener

Anthony Richardson, 21, will be the youngest starting quarterback in franchise history and the third-youngest in league history.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' long wait is almost over.

Rookie Anthony Richardson will make his NFL debut against the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars as Indy tries to end a nine-game winless streak on opening day.

Loud Cheer as @GVOaant is introduced!! Fans excited to see 5 lead @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/JwBuLrZH4o — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 10, 2023

New Colts coach Shane Steichen will make his head coaching debut, too.

The Jaguars have been a nemesis of Indy in recent years and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will face a young, largely untested Colts secondary.

The Jaguars reached the end zone first, going up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Colts inactives include 3rd QB Sam Ehlinger and RB Zach Moss.

For the Jaguars, inactives include Parker Washington and Antonio Johnson.