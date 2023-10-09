Jaguars up 7-0 over Colts in first quarter of home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' long wait is almost over.
Rookie Anthony Richardson will make his NFL debut against the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars as Indy tries to end a nine-game winless streak on opening day.
Richardson, 21, will be the youngest starting quarterback in franchise history and the third-youngest in league history.
New Colts coach Shane Steichen will make his head coaching debut, too.
The Jaguars have been a nemesis of Indy in recent years and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will face a young, largely untested Colts secondary.
The Jaguars reached the end zone first, going up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Colts inactives include 3rd QB Sam Ehlinger and RB Zach Moss.
For the Jaguars, inactives include Parker Washington and Antonio Johnson.
With temperatures in the upper 70s, team owner Jim Irsay said the roof and windows will be closed at the stadium.