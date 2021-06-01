Colts LB Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Leonard is the sixth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Indianapolis Colts player has been recognized ahead of Saturday's playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Darius Leonard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a strong performance in the Colts' 28-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3.

He had 10 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble in Sunday's game that helped the Colts clinch a playoff berth.

Through the regular season, Leonard had 132 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also named to the Pro Bowl.

😈😈😈@dsleon45 is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/ZPBjzeDa0T — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 6, 2021

Leonard became the sixth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season:

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3)

Linebacker E.J. Speed (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10)

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11)

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14)

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15)

This is Leonard's third time he has earned Player of the Week honors in his career.