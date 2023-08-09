Colts Kickoff Concert features performances by John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills and more

Indianapolis opens their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is building for the start of the new season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans came together for the Colts Kickoff Concert Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium

It was a "sold-out" show, although the tickets were free.

The event featured a big concert lineup, including Indiana legend John Mellencamp, Heart's Ann Wilson and Stephen Stills.

Illusionist Criss Angel also made a special appearance.

Fans told us they loved the show and they're ready for Game Day.

"This is everything," said one concertgoer. "Jim Irsay is the most giving man in the world, he has to be. And yeah, he sent me and my wife to the Super Bowl a couple years ago, and so we went to LA for that. And just to be here and see all of his collections, it is fantastic. It is pretty awesome."

People also got the chance to see pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection. We're talking guitars, artifacts from history and pop culture and, of course, memorabilia from 40 years of the Indianapolis Colts.

The night included a performance by The Jim Irsay Band, with the Colts owner featured on vocals, backed by a team of musicians who have played with some of the biggest names in music:

Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy nominee)

Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

Mike Mills, bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.)

Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, "Titanic," "The Roc"k)

Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy nominee)

Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp)