Rodrigo Blankenship named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off a huge game-winning field goal to beat the Green Bay Packers, the NFL named Colts' kicker Rodrigo Blankenship the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It's the first time the rookie has received the honor.
The Colts beat the Packers 34-31 in overtime Sunday. Blankenship made four of his five field goal attempts during the game, including the 39-yarder that sealed the win.
Blankenship is ranked second in the NFL for most field goals made and total points scored. He has set the Colts' franchise record for field goals made and total points scored by a player in their first 10 NFL career games.
Two other Colts players have earned Player of the Week honors this season: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3 and linebacker E.J. Speed was AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10.