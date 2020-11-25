Rodrigo Blankenship named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The kicker scored the game-winning field goal to give the Colts the overtime win over the Green Bay Packers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coming off a huge game-winning field goal to beat the Green Bay Packers, the NFL named Colts' kicker Rodrigo Blankenship the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It's the first time the rookie has received the honor.

The Colts beat the Packers 34-31 in overtime Sunday. Blankenship made four of his five field goal attempts during the game, including the 39-yarder that sealed the win.

Blankenship is ranked second in the NFL for most field goals made and total points scored. He has set the Colts' franchise record for field goals made and total points scored by a player in their first 10 NFL career games.

The league Respects the Specs. 👓@RodTheKicker3 is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2020