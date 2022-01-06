Colts' Blackmon back on practice field after last season's injury

The Colts' safety is working his way back from an Achilles injury sustained last October.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Working his way back from an Achilles injury sustained last October, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Blackmon participated in OTA workouts at the Colts Complex along with the other defensive backs.

"I'm excited, man," said Blackmon. "I feel good, you know. Progression's been good, so one day at a time. A blessing to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's been a fun journey, but a lot more work to do."

All smiles for Blackmon Wednesday, because just seven months ago, he was on the couch recovering from surgery after an accident in practice.

"A routine play," Blackmon said. "It was like the last period of practice. Last play. Routine, jumping up for a pick. Happened. Just felt like my calf kind of just, like folded."

But look at Blackmon today, running drills with the defensive backs for the first time again.

"It's just easing him back in," said Colts head coach Frank Reich. "Like we said last week, we're optimistic about his continued progress. It was good to see him out there, getting a little bit of field work. We'll continue to kind of ease him back in."

"For me, I like to try to stay very positive," Blackmon said. "First thing I did was pray, even while it happened. I just looked up, and something must be eating at me that I need to learn, something. So, you know, just being able to look at it in that light was good, but that's the tricky part. Some guys, it's very easy to go that that route, get negative about it, but that's not going to help anything. For me, it was just one day at a time."