Taylor to join Leonard on the bench for Thursday night's game

Jonathan Taylor was injured in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, leaving late in the game with an injured ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor will join Shaquille Leonard on the bench for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, according to the Indianapolis Colts' injury report.

There was some speculation that he might be back on the field for Thursday's game, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Tuesday that tests on Taylor's ankle were negative.

But on Wednesday, the Colts released their injury report, which listed Taylor out.

He will join Leonard on the bench after Leonard took a hit Sunday that caused him to suffer a concussion.

Leonard made his first appearance Sunday since undergoing back surgery in June but left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his teammates on a Tennessee touchdown. The Titans went on to win the game 24-17.

Leonard stayed on the ground for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room, where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles.

Running back Tyquan Lewis is also out with a concussion and safety Julian Blackmon has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.