Colts' Jonathan Taylor ruled out with ankle injury against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team's opening possession at Minnesota on Saturday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception when he was tackled by Harrison Smith as he tumbled out of bounds. That left the Colts with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson at running back.