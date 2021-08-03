Colts guard Quenton Nelson to get surgery for foot injury

His injury is reportedly very similar to quarterback Carson Wentz.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks with a foot injury that needs surgery.

Nelson injured his foot in practice Monday. He will undergo surgery for it Tuesday afternoon.

The #colts more bad news, Quinton Nelson out 5- 12 weeks. ..suffered the same injury as Carson. Surgery today. Carson’s surgery went well. You can’t make this up @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) August 3, 2021

Nelson was picked up as the sixth pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a lingering foot injury he's had since high school, and the team said it went well. Head Coach Frank Reich made the announcement after practice during training camp Monday.

The starting quarterback, who the Colts picked up in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, is also expected to be out for for five to twelve weeks.