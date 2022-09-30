Colts fans can tailgate ahead of the Titans game for a good cause

On Sunday, domestic violence support group More Than a Phone hosts its fifth "More Than a Tailgate" event — their only fundraising event of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will kick off against the Tennessee Titans early Sunday afternoon. Fans can tailgate before the game nearby Lucas Oil Stadium while also supporting a local nonprofit.

More Than a Phone is a central Indiana organization that provides phones and data service to domestic violence survivors.

Julie Moorehead, the nonprofit's executive director, said the organization started with a few local shelters in 2017 and has since expanded to more than 73 communities nationwide.

"They are able to activate the phones for four months of data service," Moorehead said. "The phones are theirs to keep, so they will always continue to work on Wi-Fi. It's a really big need and a really great opportunity for us to give back."

Moorehead explained survivors are often forced to flee domestic violence quickly, and they often do not have a phone. Even if they do, the phone can be under the abuser's name, "which can be dangerous," according to Moorehead.

On Sunday, the central Indiana organization will host its fifth "More Than a Tailgate" event, which is More Than a Phone's only fundraising event of the year.

"What we need is just support," Moorehead said. "This event, our More Than a Tailgate, will help at least 1,000 survivors."

Sunday's tailgate kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Crane Bay Event Center, just west of Lucas Oil Stadium. Moorehead said there will be tailgate and breakfast food, drinks, live music, kid-friendly activities, and a live, silent auction.

Tickets for More Than a Tailgate are available online.

Proceeds from Sunday's event will go toward helping more survivors of domestic violence, according to Moorehead.

Since its founding in 2017, More Than a Phone has provided more than 5,800 smartphones and 23,000 months of service to survivors.