Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games.
Credit: AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File
FILE - Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard. 

He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored. 

Nelson is a key part of an offensive line that's allowed the second-fewest sacks (71.0) in the NFL since 2018. His work has also helped the team get back-to-back seasons (2019-20) with a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2003-05.

The Colts will be looking to add to the offensive line in the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday, after left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired after the 2020 season.  

