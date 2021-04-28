Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard.

He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored.

Nelson is a key part of an offensive line that's allowed the second-fewest sacks (71.0) in the NFL since 2018. His work has also helped the team get back-to-back seasons (2019-20) with a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2003-05.