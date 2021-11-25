Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wearing turkey cleats against Buccaneers

Isaiah Rodgers posted a picture on Twitter of his cleats painted with a Thanksgiving turkey theme.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

When cornerback Isaiah Rodgers takes the field, his cleats will make it clear he plans to gobble up Buccaneer receivers.

Rodgers posted a picture on Twitter of his cleats painted with a Thanksgiving theme.

As you can see in the image, they are decorated to look like turkeys, and they even sport some tail feathers on the heels.

The Colts will face the Buccaneers at home with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Colts handed the Bills a brutal loss last week, pounding them 41-15.