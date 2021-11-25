x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wearing turkey cleats against Buccaneers

Isaiah Rodgers posted a picture on Twitter of his cleats painted with a Thanksgiving turkey theme.
Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (34) Isaiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

When cornerback Isaiah Rodgers takes the field, his cleats will make it clear he plans to gobble up Buccaneer receivers.

Rodgers posted a picture on Twitter of his cleats painted with a Thanksgiving theme.

As you can see in the image, they are decorated to look like turkeys, and they even sport some tail feathers on the heels.

The Colts will face the Buccaneers at home with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Colts handed the Bills a brutal loss last week, pounding them 41-15.  

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

Related Articles

In Other News

Carson Wentz serves food to those in need