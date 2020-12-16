Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week

He's the fourth Colts player to receive and AFC Player of the Week honor this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is getting some deserved recognition for his impressive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

The NFL honored Moore with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 14. It's the first time he's received the award.

Moore collected five solo tackles, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and a memorable one-handed end zone interception that sent social media abuzz. The Colts won the game 44-27.

This season, Moore has accumulated 52 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and four interceptions — one of them returned for a touchdown.

Moore is the fourth Colts player to win an AFC Player of the Week award this season. Other honorees include Xavier Rhodes (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3), linebacker E.J. Speed (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10) and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11).