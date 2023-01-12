Colts conduct at least 4 interviews for head coach

The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts got underway in earnest Thursday with at least three candidate interviews.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have begun to interview candidates for their vacant head coaching position.

The team confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that they had completed interviews with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Ventrone has been on the Colts staff for five years, including playoff runs in 2018 and 2020, and his special teams units have ranked among the league's best over that time.

Before coming to Indianapolis, he was on the New England Patriots staff that won the Super Bowl in 2017.

The Pittsburgh native played 10 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Patriots and New York Jets after graduating from Villanova.

Owner Jim Irsay also confirmed the team interviewed Evero on Thursday. Evero was the secondary/pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams when they won the Super Bowl last season.

Late Thursday, the team confirmed they had interviewed Bieniemy, who has been on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's staff since 2013 and has served as offensive coordinator since 2018.

Kansas City's offense has ranked in the top six of the NFL in scoring in each year with Bieniemy as coordinator.

On Friday, the team interviewed Raheem Morris, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

