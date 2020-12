Lia Reich posted a video of Frank teaching his granddaughter the "eagle claw" and how to keep ball security.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich is known for his passion for the team and the game.

Sometimes it is hard to turn off being a coach...even on your birthday.

Lia Reich posted a video of Frank teaching his granddaughter the "eagle claw" and how to keep ball security.

The video is absolutely adorable and we want to wish Coach Reich a happy birthday!