Colts camp kicks off at Westfield's Grand Park next week

WESTFIELD, Ind. — By this time next week, the Indianapolis Colts will be fully-engaged in camp at Westfield's Grand Park.
Colts City will be up and running, and autograph sessions are back this year.
For the crews setting up the facility, their goal is a fan experience that is the best in the country.
And on Friday, the Colts announced a season-long partnership with Marvel Entertainment.
Check out Dave Calabro's report by clicking on the media player.
