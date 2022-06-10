Colts-Broncos Game Blog: Hines sidelined, Ryan picked off and Denver leads 6-0 midway through 2nd quarter

The two teams kick off Week 5 of the NFL season in a matchup of veteran quarterbacks off to rough starts with their new teams, and without their main running backs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) kick off Week 5 of the NFL season Thursday night in a matchup of scuffling quarterbacks missing their main running backs.

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out due to an ankle injury, joining key defenders Shaquille Leonard and Tyquan Lewis (concussion) and safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) on the bench, while Denver is without running back Javonte Williams, who tore his ACL last week.

Prior to Thursday's game, the Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad.

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson have both gotten off to slow starts with their new teams. Ryan has eight turnovers and has been sacked 15 times, while Wilson has just four touchdown passes entering Thursday.

Coming off a 24-17 home loss to the Titans, the Colts are in search of their second victory of the season.

Follow all the action in our game blog:

9:18 p.m. - Denver can't pick up enough yards on 3rd & 16 and will punt the ball back to the Colts. This will be the seventh punt in the game.

9:12 p.m. - Ryan's pass on 2nd & 10 is picked off at the 15-yard line by Denver and the Colts' strong drive ends with nothing to show for it.

#Colts good drive going. Ryan has time to pass. Intercepted by Sterns. Granson was surrounded by 4 #Broncos. — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) October 7, 2022

9:11 p.m. - Phillip Lindsay with a 15-yard run as the Colts reach the Denver 24-yard line.

9:09 p.m. - Ryan finds Alec Pierce, who fumbles the ball. Colts recover the fumble and have a first down.

9:07 p.m. - Matt Ryan finds wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a 15-yard gain as the Colts reach midfield.

9:02 p.m. - The Broncos convert a 44-yard field goal and Denver leads 6-0 early in the second quarter.

8:57 p.m. - The Broncos pick up a few first downs and have made it to the Colts' 39-yard line.

8:53 p.m. - The first quarter ends with the Broncos leading 3-0.

8:52 p.m. - Matt Ryan is sacked and the Colts have to punt again. They just haven't gotten anything going offensively in the the first quarter.

8:51 p.m. - Colts running back Nyheim Hines has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to NFL concussion protocols, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

8:49 p.m. - The Broncos with another three-and-out. Colts ball at their 32-yard line.

8:47 p.m. - The Colts offense is struggling to get anything going early in this one.

Punter Matt Haack getting too many touches in #Colts offense. — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) October 7, 2022

8:44 p.m. - And now it's the Colts with a three-and-out. Ball back to the Broncos, who lead 3-0 with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter.

8:37 p.m. - A quick three-and-out and Denver punts. Colts' third drive of the game coming up.

8:32 p.m. - The Colts are stopped at midfield and have to punt. 6:25 left in the first quarter, Broncos leading 3-0.

8:30 p.m. - Matt Ryan connects with Deon Jackson for a 21-yard gain.

8:29 p.m. - Nyheim Heims is questionable to return with a head injury.

8:26 p.m. - The Colts defense stops the Broncos in the red zone and Denver settles for a field goal. 3-0 Broncos.

8:24 p.m. - Now Russell Wilson runs it for an 18-yard gain to the Colts' 13-yard line.

8:22 p.m. - The Broncos pick up two quick first downs and are now at the Colts' 31-yard line.

8:18 p.m. - Matt Ryan finds Nyheim Hines on 3rd & 7 but Hines is a few yards short of a first down and comes up limping. He's being helped off the field.

Hines drop. Hines stuffed. Hines hit hard. Hines stumbles. Hines to the locker room. “An inglorious & inauspicious start” -Al Michaels said it right after the 1st play #Colts — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) October 7, 2022

8:16 p.m. - A touchback to begin the game.

8:16 p.m. - Denver wins the toss and defers. Colts will receive the kickoff.

7:46 p.m. - Seven players are listed as inactive for the Colts against the Broncos.

7:43 p.m. - The Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay and defense tackle Chris Williams to their active roster prior to Thursday night's game.