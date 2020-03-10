x
Colts-Bears kickoff moved after Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled

The Indianapolis Colts-Chicago Bears game will now start at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Noah Togiai (86) after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts-Chicago Bears game on Sunday, Oct. 4 will start a few hours later than expected.

The NFL moved the kickoff time at Soldier Field from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET after the postponement of the New England Patriots-Kanas City Chiefs game.

According to the NFL, the Patriots-Chiefs game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday is being rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Earlier in the week, the Pittsburg Steelers-Tennessee Titans game scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to multiple positive tests among the Tennessee Titans organization. The game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

As of Saturday, The Associated Press reports 18 positive COVID-19 tests among Titans players and staff. 

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday, detailing details new procedures to follow for any club dealing with an outbreak or exposure to COVID-19 or teams exposed to a club with an active outbreak.

