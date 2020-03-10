Colts-Bears kickoff moved after Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts-Chicago Bears game on Sunday, Oct. 4 will start a few hours later than expected.
The NFL moved the kickoff time at Soldier Field from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET after the postponement of the New England Patriots-Kanas City Chiefs game.
According to the NFL, the Patriots-Chiefs game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday is being rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Earlier in the week, the Pittsburg Steelers-Tennessee Titans game scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to multiple positive tests among the Tennessee Titans organization. The game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.
As of Saturday, The Associated Press reports 18 positive COVID-19 tests among Titans players and staff.
The league sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday, detailing details new procedures to follow for any club dealing with an outbreak or exposure to COVID-19 or teams exposed to a club with an active outbreak.
